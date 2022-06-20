      Weather Alert

Chris Evans wants back in the MCU … but not as Captain America

Jun 20, 2022 @ 3:16pm
One of the rumors surrounding Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was that Chris Evans would return to the Multiverse — but not as Captain America.

As any fanboy or girl could tell you, before he strapped on the spangly outfit and vibranium shield, Evans played a different superhero: Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in two Fantastic Four films produced by 20th Century Fox.

However, rumors he’d be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out to be unfounded — in fact, he said he was never asked.

“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Evans said to MTV News. “No one’s ever come to me about that.”

“I really loved that character,” the Lightyear star admits of the brash, self-immolating daredevil.

“I would love it,” he added said with a giggle. “That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. Cap has been so precious to me, I almost don’t want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was.

“But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day, that was before Marvel really found his footing. So, who knows!”

Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear is now in theaters.

