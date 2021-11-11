      Weather Alert

Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize

Associated Press
Nov 11, 2021 @ 4:56am
Chris Stapleton accepts the award for single of the year for "Starting Over" at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

By ANDREW DALTON and KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton won the most trophies, but Luke Combs won the biggest one at the Country Music Association Awards.

Stapleton’s six trophies Wednesday night included album, single and song of the year.

Combs, another of the night’s top nominees, won just one award but made it a big one with entertainer of the year.

The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time.

Lead singer T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay this year, was emotional as he thanked the audience for its support.

Jimmie Allen became the second Black performer to win best new artist.

 

