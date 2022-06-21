      Weather Alert

Christian Bale didn’t know what the MCU was before playing ‘Thor’ villain

ABC News
Jun 21, 2022 @ 3:00pm
Christian Bale finally joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the new film Thor: Love and Thunder, but the former caped crusader claims he had no idea what the MCU was before he joined the project.

In an interview with Total Film Magazine that was published Tuesday, The Dark Knight star denied having any reservations about playing another comic book character, saying, “That didn’t even enter my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’”

The only problem: Bale didn’t know what the acronym meant.

“I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s*** thank you very much,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Love and Thunder, slated for a July 8 theatrical release, is the fourth film in the Thor franchise. It follows the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on his quest for inner peace, and also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

