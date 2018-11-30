Christmas at the Caverns Returns This Weekend

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- A holiday tradition returns to a favorite area landmark.

Colby Sellars at Natural Bridge Caverns tells us Christmas at the Caverns will feature choirs from around the region performing Christmas Carols for people touring the caverns.

“There’s fun above ground too. You can take a hay ride. Have your picture taken with Santa and enjoy a campfire, complete with S’mores.”

Keep in mind, this will be a real popular attraction so Sellars recommends you get tickets as soon as you can. Just follow this link.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Food Bank.

If you brings a nonperishable food item to donate to the Food Bank, you’ll receive $2 off an adult or $1 off a child Cavern tour ticket, redeemable for any Cavern tour.