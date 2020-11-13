      Weather Alert

Christmas comes early on the San Antonio River Walk

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 13, 2020 @ 2:01am
Photo-The San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg made a virtual appearance during the COVID-19 briefing Thursday night with a special surprise.

Because of the pandemic there will be no ceremony to turn on thousands of Christmas lights on the River Walk the day after Thanksgiving, so the mayor decided to spread some holiday cheer a little early this year.

“Since we can’t gather like we used to, let’s bring that holiday spirit, that unique holiday San Antonio magic back a little early this year and light up the San Antonio River right now,” said Nirenberg as he put on a Santa hat. “Please join me from where you are as I virtually light up the River Walk.”

He gave a countdown and the screen lit up with thousands of lights on the River Walk.

Mayor Nirenberg wears a Santa hat for the virtual lighting of the River Walk/Screen Grab-COSA
TAGS
Christmas Lights Holiday Lights Ron Nirenberg The San Antonio River Walk
Popular Posts
Texas students disciplined for wearing Confederate clothing at school
Black Lives Matter activist running for San Antonio City Council
Dispute over shoe sale reportedly leads to north San Antonio shooting
San Antonio Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit and run
Texas Lt. Gov. offers up to $1 million in rewards for evidence of voter fraud