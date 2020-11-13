Christmas comes early on the San Antonio River Walk
Photo-The San Antonio River Walk
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg made a virtual appearance during the COVID-19 briefing Thursday night with a special surprise.
Because of the pandemic there will be no ceremony to turn on thousands of Christmas lights on the River Walk the day after Thanksgiving, so the mayor decided to spread some holiday cheer a little early this year.
“Since we can’t gather like we used to, let’s bring that holiday spirit, that unique holiday San Antonio magic back a little early this year and light up the San Antonio River right now,” said Nirenberg as he put on a Santa hat. “Please join me from where you are as I virtually light up the River Walk.”
He gave a countdown and the screen lit up with thousands of lights on the River Walk.