Christmas is coming to SeaWorld San Antonio
Photo: Sea World San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With so much heavy news impacting our lives, perhaps you could use a dose of Christmas.
SeaWorld San Antonio is about to kick off the largest Christmas celebration in Texas.
Starting November 20th and running through January 3rd, the theme park will transform into a winter wonderland.
Millions of lights, decorations, shows and a lot of holiday fun.
New this year, a spectacular fireworks display set to popular Christmas tunes on November 21st and the 28th.
The park will also honor the festival of lights with a Hanukkah Celebration December 10th through the 18th.
Kwanzaa Festivities are being added December 26th through New Years Day.
SeaWorld is keeping their Christmas celebration safe during the pandemic. They’re keeping capacity limited so guests are encouraged to make reservations online.