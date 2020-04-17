Christopher Cross is recovering from COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio native who scored several chart topping hits in the 1980’s is battling back from coronavirus.
Two weeks ago, Alamo Heights High School graduate Christopher Cross announced he had contracted coronavirus and that he was being treated at home for what he called the “worst illness he’s ever had.”
On Thursday, Cross gave his fans an update on his social media accounts saying that he has largely recovered from COVID-19 and while he did not develop respiratory complications, other problems were caused.
Cross says he’s suffering from intense muscle weakness and is unable to walk.
He adds that he’s already begun physical therapy and his doctors have assured him that his paralysis is temporary and that he will recover.
Cross was born in San Antonio on May 3, 1951 and is best known for his songs “Sailing”, “Ride Like The Wind” and “Arthur’s Theme”.
After years of playing in a San Antonio cover band called “Flash”, Cross signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1978. His debut album was released in late 1979 and Cross won 5 major awards at the 1981 Grammy Awards.
He took home the trophies for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals for “Sailing”. He also won that years “Best New Artist” award.
His song “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do) was the Academy Award winner for Best Song in 1981.
He currently resides in Austin.