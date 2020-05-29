Chuck Norris to read for children via Facebook Live video
Photo: Don Morgan/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. He just stares them down until he gets the information he wants.
But he’s going to change his reading style a bit on Friday.
Norris will read a children’s book online.
I’m sure you want to know what book will he read.
Perhaps it will be “Green Eggs and Hands of Lightning” or “Where the Wild Things Get Whipped”.
Maybe he’ll read “One Kick, Two Kicks, Red Kick, Blue Kick”?
Nope.
The martial arts expert and actor will read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”.
Stars of Texas Storytime with Chuck Norris will be on Facebook live through Governor Greg Abbott’s Facebook page.
Story times are on Tuesdays and Fridays.
George Strait, Kendra Scott, Charlotte Jones Anderson and Colt McCoy have also taken part in the reading program.