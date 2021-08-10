Cibolo city councilman crashes car, facing DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Cibolo city council member is facing a DWI charge.
District Three councilman Reggie Bone drove his car into a ditch on Fazio Drive before sunrise Sunday.
Cibolo Police arrived on the scene at around 1:45 A.M. and found the 48 year old standing near the vehicle.
He told police that he was driving home from a party, where he had a few beers.
Bone reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He was released on $3,000 bond Sunday morning.
He released a statement offering an apology to his family and to the community. He promised to make amends.