Cibolo City Hall temporarily closed for repairs after air samples come back as “unhealthy”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City leaders in Cibolo have to make some changes to where and when they do business thanks to some unexpected repairs that are forcing the temporary closure of city hall.
Some air samples taken from the building came back as unhealthy so municipal services are being located for a while.
City Staff are going to be relocating to different facilities Wednesday morning which means services will be delayed until 10 A.M.
If you need to pay a utility bill, you’re encouraged to use the online system but if you need to pay in person, one city staff member will be set up at Fire Station Number 1 at 204 West Loop 539.
City Council and Planning and Zoning meetings will be at the Noble Group Event Center on South Main Street.
The Economic Development Corporation Meeting is being moved to Fire Station Number 2 on Cibolo Valley Drive.
Cibolo residents who need help with with permits, plans and inspections can use the city website or you can call (210) 619-0054.
Court hearings will be held via Zoom.