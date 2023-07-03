Cibolo homeowner shot at by thieves during robbery attempt, police searching for shooters

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Cibolo are asking for information that will lead them to whoever opened fire on a homeowner who confronted someone breaking into his car.

Police say it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Saturday.

They were called to a burglary in progress in the 100 block of Spring Willow.

The homeowner walked outside to find a man wearing a mask who was trying to break into his car.

The homeowner confronted the thief who ran down the street to a waiting 4-door silver colored car.

When the homeowner caught up to the vehicle, he hit the back of the car with his hand. That’s when several people leaned out of the windows and began shooting at him.

The vehicle sped off and the homeowner was not hit but nearby home was damaged when it was hit by several bullets. Nobody inside was hurt.

Police say it appears the incident was targeted and they don’t believe there is any further danger to the public. The shooting was captured on a nearby home surveillance camera. KENS 5 obtained a copy of the video and shared it over the weekend.

Cibolo Police are hoping someone will come forward with information that will help them catch the shooters.

You can call in a tip to the Cibolo Police Department at 210-659-1999 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).