Cibolo man dies weeks after being beaten and robbed, police looking for two people suspected of committing the crime

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Cibolo resident who was beat up and robbed while walking to his car back in June died a few weeks later, and police are asking for your help in locating two people behind the attack.

Cibolo Police say 61 year old James Doty had gone to Security Service Federal Credit Union back on June 15 to withdraw some cash.

The bank’s security cameras recorded the transaction and while investigators were looking at the video, they noticed a female who appeared to be watching Doty as he withdrew the money.

The woman followed Doty outside, got in her vehicle, and followed him to a nearby business.

Surveillance video at the business on Green Valley Road shows the woman circling the parking lot in her car.

The video shows Doty getting out of his vehicle and as he is inside the business, a man in a gray Chevy Trailblazer pulls up behind Doty’s vehicle.

When Doty exited the building, a man in the Trailblazer gets out and attacks Doty from behind.

The video shows Doty and the man struggling for a short time, then the attacker is seen running back to the Trailblazer holding the envelope containing cash Doty withdrew from the bank.

The thief sped away and Doty is seen climbing back into his vehicle, then driving off.

Police say no report was filed following the crime.

About a week later, Doty reportedly began acting “strange” before falling down.

He was brought to the hospital the following day as his symptoms became worse. He soon slipped into a coma and was placed on a ventilator. Police didn’t learn of the robbery and attack until July 13, when they were told Doty passed away the previous day.

Police have released images of the thieves and they are asking anyone who recognizes them to call Cibolo PD at 210-858-3209 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.