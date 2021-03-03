      Weather Alert

Cibolo man pleads guilty to defrauding area students

Don Morgan
Mar 3, 2021 @ 9:26am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man from Cibolo has pleaded guilty to defrauding several area high school student groups.

George Barragan would collect money from groups of students who thought they were paying him for trips to celebrate their graduations.

He would book the trips, send confirmation numbers, then cancel the reservations without telling the students and keep their money.

Some of the groups would show up at the determined starting point only to be told the trips had been canceled.

Barragan continued his scheme for 3 years and managed to steal thousands of dollars from the students.

He pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

