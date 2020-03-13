Cibolo man shoots at police, standoff ensues
The Cibolo Police Department and other nearby agencies work to get a suspect out of a Cibolo home on March 12, 2020, after that suspect shot at officers who were trying to assist another resident get back into the house. Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Cibolo police are working to get a suspect who shot at officers out of a home in the city.
Cibolo police spokesman Officer Matt Schima said officers were sent to a home in the 200 block of Willow Bluff to assist a person get back into their home after a dispute at around 4 p.m.
When an officer was helping that person get back in, the other party — who had the door locked — shot at the officers. No one was struck.
They backed up and set up a perimeter around the scene, trying to negotiate with the man to end the dispute peacefully.
Neighbors told KTSA News police were at the house at around 7 a.m. Thursday and it seemed the matter had been resolved then. Another neighbor said there had been issue there a couple months ago.
Police are asking people who live in the area to stay inside or to stay away from the neighborhood until it is resolved.
Additional reporting by KTSA’s Don Morgan.