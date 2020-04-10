Cibolo mayor: Coronavirus case count will rise, but “also on the rise is Jesus Christ”
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — As Guadalupe County reported an additional confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the mayor of Cibolo is urging his city to spend Easter at home.
The county ordered all of its residents to stay home except for performing essential business. That includes all City of Cibolo parks being closed for the Easter weekend.
“We’re not here to try to tell you how to live your lives,” Cibolo mayor Stan Boyle said in a video statement Thursday. “We’re not here trying to control every aspect of what’s going on in your daily life. But we ask that you be considerate to your neighbors and shelter in and please stay home. If you need to go out, go get your goods, but if not, stay home.”
The mayor said that he has heard the COVID-19 virus does not do well in the heat and we are in the time of year for temperatures to increase.
Boyle said coronavirus case numbers are going to rise.
“Also on the rise is Jesus Christ,” transitioned Boyle. “This is Easter weekend. Let’s make this an opportunity to make this the most memorable Easter of all.”
The City of Cibolo did not have any additional cases confirmed, but Guadalupe County reported an additional coronavirus case Thursday, bringing its case count to 47.
The latest patient is at home and has been self-quarantined since being tested.
The county currently has 32 active cases and 15 recoveries.
The City of Cibolo has the largest cluster of cases in the county with 18 confirmed. Unincorporated areas has eight cases, the Guadalupe County side of New Braunfels has seven cases (12 on the Comal County side gives it a total of 19 cases), Schertz and Seguin each have six cases and Selma has one confirmed case in its Guadalupe County side (one on the Bexar County side, giving it a total of two).