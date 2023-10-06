KTSA KTSA Logo

Cibolo PD: Handgun found on student at Steele High School

By Christian Blood
October 5, 2023 10:19PM CDT
Cibolo Police Department – Student with gun found at Steele High School (October 5, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Charges are being filed after a gun and a magazine were found in the backpack of a student at Steele High School, according to the Cibolo Police Department.

Just after noon on Thursday, a school resource officer was told by school staff the gun was found unloaded along with a magazine that was loaded. The gun was secured by the officer as the campus was put in secure status.

In a release Thursday, CPD says the 14-year-old student was taken to the Cibolo Police Department for processing. Guadalupe County Juvenile Services then directed the student to be detained at the juvenile detention center.

The name of the student is being withheld due to their age, but a Third Degree Felony charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place is being filed.

Investigators say no witnesses have come forward saying the student ever showed the gun or made threats to anyone.

Additional charges may be pending for Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child, a Class C Misdemeanor.

