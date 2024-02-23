Cibolo PD: Heavy police presence after possible robbery near schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Cibolo Police Department is investigating after a reports of a possible robbery on Friday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Brush Trail Bend around 12:08 p.m. on reports a man had hit another person while taking property from them. After the incident, investigators say the suspect got away before police arrived.

As the investigation got underway, Legacy Traditional School, Watts Elementary School, and Barbara Jordan Intermediate were placed on secure status. During that time, students, staff and visitors were not allowed in or out of the building, but were free to roam around freely.

There were no reports of any weapons used during the attack.

A search of the area by vehicle, foot, drone, and K9 was conducted by officers from multiple local agencies, but the suspect was not found.

If you have any information to offer, you are urged to call 210-659-1999.

You can also call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477)