Cibolo PD turns to public for leads after gunfire from vehicle hits house, car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Cibolo Police Department is hoping you may have information that will lead to arrests after a home was shot at Sunday morning around midnight.

No injuries are reported, but a house and a car are damaged after police say a light-colored, four-door pickup truck drove into a neighborhood and stopped in the street before gunfire rang out from inside the cab. After shots were fired, investigators say the pickup sped off and the likely path of the truck is pictured below.

Officers arrived in the 200 block of Hinge Chase in Cibolo and found numerous shell casings in the street. Shortly after, police found that one home had bullet holes, along with a car that had been shot once.

With the surveillance video already reviewed, detectives say the pickup truck could have been white or silver. CPD says it is working with other law enforcement agencies in the area to pinpoint whoever may have been behind the wheel at the time of the shooting.

At this point, law enforcement does not believe the home fired at was targeted specifically.

Police are looking for any additional surveillance video that may line up with the map above during the timeframe of 11:45 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. The hope is that other security cameras may have additional footage that may lead to arrests.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Cibolo Police Department at 210-659-1999.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477), by texting “Guadalupe” plus your tip to 274637 (Crimes) or using the See It, Say It, Send It smartphone app.