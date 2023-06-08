Cibolo Police: 19- year-old dies after being hit by a train

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 19 year old from Cibolo has died after he was hit by a train.

According to a statement from the Cibolo Police Department, officers were called to the railroad crossing at FM1103 and FM 78 at around 10:30 P.M Wednesday.

They found a young adult male, identified as Cameron Sell, had been hit by a train and died at the scene.

Rail traffic in the area was closed down for about 3 hours while Cibolo Police and Pacific Railroad Police conducted an investigation.

It’s not known why Sell was on the tracks.

The statement from police indicates that no further information on the fatality will be released.