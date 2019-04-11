Cibolo Police and Fire Departments to tangle in charity basketball game

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – It’s not quite the Spurs and Nuggets in the playoffs but a basketball game at Steele High School in Cibolo is sure to be a lot of fun.

Cibolo Police officer Matt Schima tells us the third annual Guns and Hoses Charity Basketball Game will be played Friday night.

“The Police Department will be playing the Fire Department. We had a practice game with no people in the stands to check our skill level and I’m proud to say that the skill level…is…pretty low.”

While there will probably be a limited number of slum dunks (read NONE) the game benefits a local charity.

“People who want to come see the game only need to bring one canned food item. Fans can choose which team they want to hand the canned good over to. The team with the most food donations will be awarded five points at half time. The food will then go to the

The food that’s collected will be donated to the Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program.

The Cibolo Police Department has won the previous two games, including a 4 point squeaker last year.

Schima admits the five points they were awarded for having the most food donations put them over.

If you want to show your team spirit, wear red of you a Fire Department fan of blue if you are giving props to the Police.

Tip off is at 7 at Steele High School in Cibolo.