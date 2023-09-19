Cibolo Police: Arrest made in June shooting incident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An arrest has been made in a shooting incident in Cibolo.

Cibolo Police say the shooting took place just after 1 a.m., June 26.

Video surveillance showed a gray colored car pull up to a home on Sunset Heights. Someone got out of the car fired several rounds at the home before speeding off.

No injuries were reported as the home was unoccupied at the time.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 21 year-old Jordan Mazon of San Antonio. He was taken into custody September 7 and booked at the Bexar County Jail on a Deadly Conduct charge. Bond has been set at $25,000.

Cibolo Police Chief Thedrick Andres said:

“I am proud of the hard work our Criminal Investigations Division does each and every day. Their efforts proved fruitful in this case resulting in the arrest of a violent individual. This is a win for our department and for the City of Cibolo. Let it be a message for criminals coming into our city. We will find you and we will arrest you.”

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.