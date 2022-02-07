Cibolo police arrest man in weekend shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Cibolo man was arrested after he reportedly shot a car over the weekend.
Cibolo police said 41-year-old Brock Clement was engaged in some kind of spat on Sunday that led to him firing his gun multiple times towards the street near a home in the 300 block of Burkwood Lane. Police did not elaborate on the details of the domestic disturbance preceding the shooting.
One of the rounds fired by Clement reportedly hit a car driving past the home, but the driver was not injured. No injuries were reported.
Clement was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He was released from the Guadalupe County Jail on Monday on $100,000 bond.