Cibolo Police arrest Steele High School Assistant Principal after finding marijuana in his car

By Don Morgan
March 7, 2024 5:07AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police found pot in a car belonging to an assistant principal at an area high school, and now he’s out of a job.

The Cibolo Police Department says administrators at Steele High School alerted the school’s resource officer that Joshua Peters may have been in possession of marijuana on school grounds.

Officers were given permission by Peters to search his car, and that’s when they found the drugs along with a pipe used for smoking it.

After making sure it was indeed marijuana, police arrested Peters on charges of possession of marijuana in a drug free zone (less than 2 ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peters was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.

Steele High School parents received a letter from Principal Jana Cervantes informing them that Peters had been arrested and was no longer employed by the district.

