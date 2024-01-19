Cibolo Police Department investigating officer-invovled-shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries are reported after an officer-involved-shooting Friday morning.

In a post to Facebook, the Cibolo Police Department says shots were fired during an altercation between officers and a man who had parked his car behind a convenience store.

Police were called to the Pic-N-Pac store in the 2400 block of FM 1103 around 8 a.m. on report a man acting strange near a gas pump. While officers were en route, investigators say the man pulled the car behind the store.

When police arrived, they tried to question the man and a passenger, but at some point a fight broke out. Public Information Officer Matt Schima says in the Facebook post the driver of the car pulled a gun, and that is when at least one of the officers fired their gun.

Nobody was hit by gunfire, and the two suspects were detained at the scene.

One officer had minor injuries associated with broken glass.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.