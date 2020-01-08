Cibolo Police end investigation into attempted abduction claim
Photo: City of Cibolo Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Cibolo Police Department has ended their investigation into a post on social media about an attempted abduction of a young girl from a Walmart parking lot.
This all started December 22nd when a man posted that someone had tried to kidnap one of his daughters from the Cibolo Walmart parking lot and that the attempt was stopped by one of his other children.
The man never filed a report with Cibolo Police but once officers became aware of the social media post, they began looking into the the incident.
They started by interviewing the people involved and collected Walmart’s surveillance video.
Police soon found out that what they were told by the family making the kidnapping claim and what they saw on the surveillance video…. didn’t match up.
They invited the man who made the initial post to watch the surveillance video but he declined and told police that he didn’t want any follow up into his allegations.
Cibolo Police say they have closed the case.