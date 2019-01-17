Cibolo police have a person of interest in adulterated hot dogs case
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 10:46 AM
Photo: Carrie Stegura

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cibolo police have a person of interest as the investigation continues into tainted hot dogs found on the ground where people walk their dogs.

Photo: Carrie Stegura

Police say hot dogs stuffed with bits of glass, metal, nails and pills have been found along a stretch of Willow View.

Cam Steg posted a warning on Facebook last weekend about hot dogs found in the Willow Point area stuffed with pills.

“I found this fresh hot dog near a fire hydrant at our community park with 2 unidentifiable capsules,” said the Facebook post, which included photos.

Photo: Carrie Stegura

Officer Matt Schima told KTSA News officers have been called to Willow View on more than one occasion and he says “there is a person of interest from the area” as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, they’re stepping up patrols in the area.

 

