Cibolo police have a person of interest in adulterated hot dogs case

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cibolo police have a person of interest as the investigation continues into tainted hot dogs found on the ground where people walk their dogs.

Police say hot dogs stuffed with bits of glass, metal, nails and pills have been found along a stretch of Willow View.

Cam Steg posted a warning on Facebook last weekend about hot dogs found in the Willow Point area stuffed with pills.

“I found this fresh hot dog near a fire hydrant at our community park with 2 unidentifiable capsules,” said the Facebook post, which included photos.

Officer Matt Schima told KTSA News officers have been called to Willow View on more than one occasion and he says “there is a person of interest from the area” as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, they’re stepping up patrols in the area.