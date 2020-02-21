Cibolo police officer arrested on child pornography charges
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A Cibolo police officer was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday.
The Cibolo Police Department said it was notified by the Texas Attorney General’s Office that it had an active warrant for Chris Ybarra. The officer was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
The details of the investigation are not immediately known other than Ybarra was charged with possession of child pornography. Texas Rangers and the attorney general’s office is investigating the case.
“The Cibolo Police Department is cooperating with the investigation and will continue to assist in whatever capacity that we can,” Cibolo Police Chief Bryan Hugghins said. “We continue to be committed to a culture of high morals and ethical policing. We will continue to hold those in our organization accountable to those high moral standards and swiftly deal with those who choose to violate these standards.”
Ybarra was placed on leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.