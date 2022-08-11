Cibolo resident encounters giant python while walking his dog

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Most of us who are dog owners have been there. Outside, before the sun comes up, taking your pooch for a walk.
It’s a pretty uneventful start to the day but for one Cibolo man, his early morning stroll got real exssssssiting Wednesday morning when he spotted a giant 10 to 12 foot long snake under a car.
He called the cops and officers responded to the Falcon Ridge subdivision, thinking it was just a standard snake call.
Nope.
They encountered the reticulated python in all its slithering glory and with the help of officers from the neighboring Schertz P.D., they corralled her in a recycling bin and transported the reptile to Cibolo Animal Control.
Since reticulated pythons aren’t your average native Texas snake, it was believed she was someone’s pet who managed to escape.
That turned out to be the case and the python has been reunited with her owner.