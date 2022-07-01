      Weather Alert

Cibolo restaurant employee stabs manager during argument over wages

Don Morgan
Jul 1, 2022 @ 4:33am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 20 year old restaurant employee in Cibolo is behind bars after stabbing his manager because he was upset about his paycheck.

Cibolo Police report Malik Turner showed up at the Zaxby’s Restaurant on Borgfeld Road at around 10 A.M. Thursday.

He got into an argument with his manager about pay and at some point, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the woman.

He then ran from the restaurant and police caught up to him at an elementary school campus across the street. There were no students on campus at the time.

Officers chased Turner around the campus until a Guadalupe County Constable used his taser to stop Turner.

After he was checked out at a hospital, Turner was booked at the Guadalupe County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, the woman he stabbed was rushed to a hospital and has undergone surgery.

 

 

