UPDATE: Missing Cibolo teen with high-functioning autism has been found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Cibolo police say a 15-year-old boy with high-functioning autism who had been missing since Tuesday morning has been found. Ethan Templeton was located at a Walmart store in New Braunfels after a stranger gave him a ride from the Schertz area.

“Thank you to those who stayed vigilant and shared the information which ultimately led to Ethan being safely reunited with his family,” said Cibolo police in a Facebook Post.

(Previous Story)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Cibolo police are asking for your help in the search for a 15-year-old boy with high functioning autism who’s been missing since Tuesday morning.

Ethan Templeton is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache and a goatee, and was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, light colored shorts, brown hiking-style shoes and a red backpack.

Ethan carries around a black-and-green lunchbox and a band instrument. he enjoys parks and is easily turned around and distracted.

If you see him, call Cibolo Police at 210-619-1200.