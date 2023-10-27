Cibolofest set for Saturday at Multi Event Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of Cibolo is hosting its annual Cibolofest on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Multi Event Center.

This year’s annual fall festival starts at 10:00 a.m. and continues through 10:00 p.m.

With Halloween coming up on Tuesday, you can get a head start with a costume contest for children, adults, and pets. Cibolofest will also include a petting zoo, pony rides, and train rides.

Organizers say close to 150 food and craft vendors will also be on hand. New to the festival this year is a Trunk-or-Treat put on by Off the Pavement Adventures starting at 6:00 p.m.

Live entertainment will feature local bands throughout the day and will wrap up with Las Vegas tribute band Another Journey starting at 8:00 p.m.

You can see a full schedule of events by clicking here.

The Cibolo Multi Event Center is located at 200 S. Main Street, Cibolo, TX 78108.

Public parking will be available at the Byron P. Steele High School parking lot with shuttles running service from 9:30 AM – 11:00 PM, including an accessible shuttle with a wheelchair lift. The drop-off point will be on Loop 539 near the City Hall Annex.