Cincinnati’s two year road win dry spell ends in Houston
HOUSTON (AP) – Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.
After the game, J.J. Watt’s frustration boiled over . The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year went on a long and expletive-laced rant where he said: “(if) you can’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here”.