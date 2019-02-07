Cindy McCain walks back claim of stopping human trafficker
By Associated Press
|
Feb 7, 2019 @ 1:12 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 1: Cindy McCain (L) and her husband, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) arrive at Operation Smile's 4th Annual Los Angeles Gala at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 1, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Cindy McCain is apologizing after claiming that she intervened to stop human trafficking at the Phoenix airport.
The widow of former U.S. Sen. John McCain told radio hosts at Phoenix station KTAR this week that she spotted a toddler with a woman of a different ethnicity and “something didn’t click.” She says she told a police officer, and the woman was waiting for a man who bought the child.
Phoenix police confirmed that McCain requested a welfare check but “there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.”
McCain said on Twitter Wednesday that she reported an incident she thought was trafficking and commended officers for their diligence. She apologized “if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from ‘if you see something, say something.'”

