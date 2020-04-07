City and county parks will be closed Easter weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio and Bexar County Parks will be closed for Easter weekend.
All county parks and park amenities will shut down at 9 pm Friday, April 10 and will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.
All city parks, dog parks, and park amenities will be closed from 11:59 pm Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
“In a large urban park system with over 250 parks and 70 miles of greenway trail system, we need the public’s support to help flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” noted Homer Garcia, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “Closing City and County parks during Easter weekend emphasizes the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing.”
Playgrounds and basketball courts at city and county parks have been closed for more than a week after numerous complaints about people congregating in large groups and children using playground equipment where coronavirus could easily spread. However, the parks have remained open.
Last week, people were bicycling, walking their dogs, tossing frisbees, playing catch, and even sun bathing at Lion’s Field Park on Broadway at Mulberry.
During the Easter weekend, all outdoor activities within city and county parks are prohibited, with the exception of the use of trails, such as the city’s Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail system.