City, Bexar County parks open for Easter weekend, but no camping
Part of Howard Peak Greenway Trail System/Photo-Howard Peak Greenway Trail System Facebook Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County parks, trails, linear parks and greenways are open for Easter weekend, but camping is not allowed. Visitors are encouraged to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing.
Pavilion rentals at County parks are not available and have been cordoned off. Regular picnic tables and open spaces will be available and open for visitors on a first-come basis. Park patrons will not be permitted to move picnic tables into large groups.
“To ensure everyone has a safe weekend, the Bexar County Heritage and Parks Department has hired off-duty officers to patrol and safeguard parks and trails throughout the weekend,” County officials said in a news release.
San Antoniocity parks also are open this weekend, but the longtime overnight camping tradition at Brackenridge will not be allowed for the second year in a row because of COVID.
More than 250 city parks are open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 pm. Natural areas and greenway trails are open from sunrise to sunset.
“We’re excited that households will be able to enjoy parks during Easter weekend this year. While our community is making positive strides in the fight against COVID-19, it’s important to continue to be vigilant and follow health guidelines such as wearing masks and physically distancing,” said Homer Garcia III, Director of Parks and Recreation.