City Council approves ‘Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site’ city code changes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio City Council approved a change to the city code that should help residents sleep a little better.
The “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site” request was put to the City Council for consideration in 2019 in an effort to provide residents reprieve from construction noise during the night and early morning hours.
The changes to the city code say construction is now limited to the hours between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The rules state that a waiver must be granted for construction to take place outside of the newly outline times. The waiver requires the contractor to contact residents within 300 feet of the construction site to notify them of the day and time of the project at least 3 days in advance of the start of the work.
“We’ve come a long way since 2019. Input from residents, contractors, and Development Services has been both thorough and thoughtful. Construction can be an inconvenience for existing neighborhoods, but this is just another tool to mitigate that nuisance,” District 9 Councilman John Courage said. “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site will bring much-needed peace and quiet to families across San Antonio.”