City Council approves sale of land for expansion of downtown UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio City Council has approved the sale of downtown property for the expansion of the UTSA campus on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Two-and-a-half acres on 506 Dolorosa St, and 2 acres at 702 Dolorosa will be sold for no less than $7.3 million as part of an agreement between the City of San Antonio and the University of Texas System. That’s where UTSA plans to relocate its College of Business and build a new National Security Collaboration Center, as well as a new School of Data Science.

Former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, a lifelong resident of the area just west of downtown, urged the council to approve the property sale.

“The West Side has several disadvantages associated with a long tradition of IH 35 being a barrier, then the railroad tracks, then the jail, and more recently, some of the problems associated with a large concentration of homeless people at Haven for Hope,” said Cisneros.

He said the expansion of UTSA will be an economic generator for the area.

“By the way, I’m speaking on behalf of the University of Texas as a former graduate of Texas A&M, so that’s a big, big concession on my part,” he said with a chuckle.

Before the council approved the plan, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it’s difficult to imagine a better use of public land in partnership with a public university “to ensure that the children of San Antonio can harness the future. It’s the glue that combines all of the things that we’ve been wanting to see in our economy for so long.”