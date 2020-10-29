City Council bans the sale of ‘puppy mill puppies’ at San Antonio pet stores
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Starting next year, pet stores within the city limits of San Antonio Antonio will not be allowed to sell dogs from commercial breeding facilities. They can, however, work with local shelters and certified animal rescue organizations.
Animal Care Services (ACS) Director Heber Lefgren says the new law will provide greater overall protection for people and pets with detailed health certificates and details on the originating agency.
“Puppy mills and unscrupulous breeders are all about maximizing the bottom line—bigger and bigger litters with little to no concern for their health,” says Lefgren. “This innovative approach puts some much-needed transparency into the process for prospective pet owners while also ensuring animals are being treated humanely.”
Katie Jarl-Coyle, Regional Director of State Affairs at the Humane Society of the United States, says the national organization has seen a number of complaints about area pet store operations.
“We applaud the San Antonio City Council for passing this important animal welfare and consumer protection measure,” said Jarl-Coyle. “This ordinance ensures puppy mill puppies will no longer be trucked into our city to be sold to unsuspecting consumers at local pet stores.”
The ordinance will go into effect January 1, 2021. It does not impact a person’s ability to obtain the pet of their choice from an animal shelter, rescue group or even a breeder who sells directly to the public. Lefgren told the council that only 3 out of more than 50 pet stores in the city limits of San Antonio currently sell dogs and cats.
Today’s vote also approves a number of policy changes to the existing Chapter 5 animal ordinance including:
- Enhanced housing requirements for livestock allowed in the city limits.
- A prohibition on the “open feeding” of cats which can attract wildlife and create a nuisance.
- Changes in the City’s Aggressive dog law that clarify owner requirements and provide ACS authority to increase restrictions based on case severity.
The ordinance was approved 9-1 vote. Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales was the only member to oppose it. Councilwoman Adriana Rocha-Garcia was not present for the vote.
Gonzales explained that she doesn’t condone puppy mills, but she doesn’t think the ordinance addresses the real problem of dogs roaming the streets in some neighborhoods. She said the real problem is irresponsible pet ownership, and the ordinance doesn’t address that.
“I think this ordinance is very misguided,” Gonzales said. “These particular companies are getting scapegoated because of other problems that we have internally in our city.”
Developing story…check back for more details and comments from Thursday’s council meeting