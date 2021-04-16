City Council okays revised Alamo Plaza plan
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – City Council has authorized an amended lease agreement with the Texas General Land Office that paves the way for a revised redevelopment plan for Alamo Plaza.
“The Alamo is hallowed ground. The site should pay proper respect to the fallen, tell the story of the battle of the Alamo, as well as the full history of the mission, and remain a public space for all San Antonians,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “This plan accomplishes these goals.”
The Texas Historical Commission’s denial of a permit last year to move the Cenotaph required a revised plan. Last month, the mayor appointed Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran to replace Councilman Roberto Trevino on two Alamo committees. Viagran helped guide the reset process.
“As a native San Antonian and heritage to Tejano defender, Toribio Losoya, this role is a special and personal responsibility that I am committed to. This project is a tremendous opportunity to tell the whole story of the Alamo while elevating a world class experience for visitors and residents alike,” said Viagran.
The Cenotaph will be repaired, but not moved. The historic footprint will not be lowered, Alamo Street between Houston and Crockett will be closed starting June 1, and Alamo Plaza will be open to the public. Fiesta Parades will be allowed to march down Alamo Plaza, but they’ll have to be quiet when passing in front of the Shrine of Texas Liberty.
“I am pleased that there is agreement among the parties. We remain committed to a path forward and are confident that together, we can implement a modified plan that brings dignity and respect to this site,” said Mayor Nirenberg.
Members of Native American groups voiced their opposition to the plan.
“May the spirit of our ancestors haunt you all for the desecration of our sacred burial grounds,” said Mary Jane Martinez from the Borrado Nation.
Roberto Trevino was the only City Council member to vote against the plan.
“I still come back to the notion that we’re making a decision that will bind us for 100 years,” said Trevino.
He said the omission of Losoya Street from the project shrinks the scope of the plan.
Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales reluctantly voted for the revised plan.
“We want to respect the Alamo and we want to respect the stories of the Alamo, but we do need to hear all the stories,” she said.
The proposed Alamo Plan maintains the Woolworth and Crockett building will be repurposed and the plan continues to use the Vision and Guiding principles moving forward.