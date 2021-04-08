City Council receptive to changes to Alamo Plaza plan
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Cenotaph stays put and parades will still pass through Alamo Plaza.
Just a couple of the issues covered in the latest plan to change up the grounds around the Shrine of Texas Liberty.
City Council members got a glimpse of some of the changes made to the Alamo plan on Wednesday and at this point, they seem to like what they’re seeing.
The biggest cause for concern created by the original plan was moving the Cenotaph, the giant monument to the fallen defenders of the Alamo.
It was an unpopular suggestion that many residents and Alamo supporters wanted no part of.
It was taken out of the plan after Texas Historical Commission blocked the move.
Other changes include shutting down some of the streets in the area to most traffic but they will still be used for parades, including the Battle of Flowers.
There was also the suggestion to lower the ground level to the original footprint of the plaza but the new plans recommend placing distinctive paving stones down to mark the area.
Council will vote on the revised plan on April 15th.