City Council votes to approve San Antonio Airport System Strategic Development Plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio City Council voted yesterday to approve the San Antonio Airport System’s plan for future growth of the San Antonio International Airport.
The Strategic Development Plan will guide the development of the airfield, terminals, ground access and supporting infrastructure through 2040.
“This plan is warranted and will prepare us for future demand and transform the passenger experience at the airport. Our team has been enthusiastic in our efforts to create a plan that is financially feasible and is equipped to handle at least 16 million passengers annually and meets the needs of travelers.” said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., IAP, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “It will be a world-class facility that everyone will be proud of and reflects our city’s rich culture, diversity and charm”.
The plan includes the construction of an additional terminal, more gates and concessions, unified passenger screening areas and connecting all three terminals with a walkway.