City Councilman Clayton Perry says he didn’t hear from Mayor Nirenberg after Friday night protest
Black Lives Matter protesters cause a disturbance in Councilman Clayton Perry's North Side neighborhood June 26, 2020. Photo-courtesy of Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA nEWS) — City Councilman Clayton Perry is talking about the protesters who showed up at his house Friday evening.
Perry tells KTSA’s Trey Ware he wasn’t expecting them to show up but when they did, the whole neighborhood heard them honking their horns, cursing and using bullhorns while demanding his resignation.
“They had no regard for the neighborhood. I’ve got little kids here. People walking and they were disturbing the neighborhood….very, very, very loud.”
Perry was asked if he’s heard from Mayor Nirenberg since the protesters came to his house. He says he called the Mayor to let him know what was going on but he never heard back from him.
He says the only City Council member he’s heard from is Dr. Adriana Garcia and thanked the police for staying on the scene until the protesters left.
One of the protesters in front of Perry’s home said that if the councilman didn’t resign, they would be back on a regular basis.
There’s been no report of the protesters returning since Friday night.