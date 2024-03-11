City Councilman over legal limit during December DWI stop

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Less than a week after hearing talk about six-figure salaries for San Antonio City Councilmembers, we now learn this:

KSAT-12 is reporting Councilman Marc Whyte had a blood alcohol level of 0.089 after he was pulled over on the evening of December 29, 2023. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

Whyte was pulled over after a San Antonio police officer says they clocked him doing 80 mph in a 65 mph zone of northeast Loop 410. Body cam footage of the traffic stop was released in early January.

KSAT-12 reports Whyte has a court appearance set for March 26. The felony charge could result in up to 180 days in jail, and possibly a fine of $2,000.