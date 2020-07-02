City, County parks to close for July 4th weekend as COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000
Worker barricades playground at Lion’s Field Park/KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – All city parks and county parks will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend. All City of San Antonio parks will be closed from 11:59 pm Thursday until 5 a.m. Monday. July 6th. All Bexar County parks and park amenities will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Monday.
“With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to surge in San Antonio, we need the public’s support to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” noted Homer Garcia III, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “Temporarily closing public parks this weekend emphasizes the importance of staying home, wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household.”
The announcement came as the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 1,019. Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported Wednesday evening that 324 of those patients were in ICU, and 175 are using ventilators.
A Hispanic male in his 80s has died, bringing the coronavirus-related death toll to 111. There were 439 new positive cases, bringing the total number since the pandemic started to 2,504.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff expressed concerns about amusement parks, such as SeaWorld and Fiesta Texas. He urged employees and attendees to follow the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He noted that they did not shut down local parks for the Memorial Day weekend and coronavirus cases spiked in the weeks following the holiday.
While all parks operated by the city and the county are closed, the exception is the use of trails such as the city’s Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail system. Trails inside county parks will be closed, except for the two segments of the city’s Howard Peak Greenway Trail System which pass through Rodriguez Park (Leon Creek Trail) and Comanche/Covington Park (Salado Creek Trail).
Outdoor activities such as running, walking and cycling are permitted on trails, such as the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail system, as long as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on maintaining six feet of distance from others is followed. In addition, users should warn others of their presence on the trail and step aside for others to pass.
You can report city parks violations to 210-207-SAPD, and county parks violations to 210-335-6000.