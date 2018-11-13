City defends Frost Bank Tower renovation costs, calling it ‘cost-neutral to San Antonio’

The new Frost Tower nears completion as the old Frost Bank Tower, now owned by the City of San Antonio, undergoes renovation. Photo: The Frost Tower

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is taking issue with concerns about the cost of renovating the old Frost Bank Tower downtown.

The San Antonio Express-News reported Friday the cost to renovate the tower is now at $75.7 million, an 83 percent increase over the initial estimate.

The city is renovating the building to consolidate city services.

The city got defensive Tuesday about the rising costs of the project. A spokesman put out a statement saying the project is cost-neutral to San Antonio taxpayers.

Here is part of the city’s statement:

A recent local newspaper story suggested that costs had grown, spurring inquiries from other media outlets. In fact, the project remains cost-neutral as presented to and adopted by the City Council in September 2018. The Council approved a not-to-exceed amount for a total project cost of $75 million. The City Council was also briefed on the cost of the project in December 2016, prior to the City’s purchase of the Frost Bank Tower. The news story compared the approved total cost with a preliminary estimate from more than three years ago. Since then, construction costs have increased, the scope of the renovations changed and the City decided to relocate additional employees into the building, saving additional expenses.

“There are no new developments related to the Frost Bank project,” said Lori Houston, Assistant City Manager. “The bottom line is the project is, and has always been, cost-neutral. The consolidated administrative office tower will create significant efficiencies and improve customer service to San Antonio residents. The project is a win for the City, for Frost Bank and for downtown San Antonio.”

The city said it did its due diligence to determine the the centralized tower renovation costs would be offset by eliminating existing expenses the city currently pays.