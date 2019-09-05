City Hall and nearby residents could have allowed a Walmart on vacant land but now they get to look at 12.5 acres of burnt grass.

Lars brings on Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week, to discuss the fire last week that burnt down a large empty field, boxing gym, as well as damaging five homes. It was reported 12 years ago that a proposal to build a Walmart on the vacant land was rejected. Nearby residents prefer the open land over the wrong development however, the current landowner disagrees. Even if a Walmart is not built there Mike Hashem, the property owner, would “love to see something built there” to improve the safety within the community. Listen below for more.
