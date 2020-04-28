City of Dallas enters battle against salon refusing to stay closed
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, salon owner Shelley Luther, left, holds the door open a Dallas police officer to leave the business after city officials cited her for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Friday, April 24, 2020. Hair salons have not been cleared for reopening in Texas. Luther was asked to close and was issued a citation when she refused. Luther said she will remain open for business. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
(Texas News Radio) — The City of Dallas is now getting involved in the brewing battle between a Dallas salon owner and government officials over the city and county shelter-in-place orders.
KTVT-TV reported Tuesday the City of Dallas filed a restraining order against Shelley Luther for violating the orders.
Luther opened her salon late last week saying she needed to open her business in order to financially make ends meet.
Last Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent Luther a cease and desist letter ordering the closure of the salon. At a rally the next day, she ripped that order up.
Luther vowed to remain open and continue seeing clients.