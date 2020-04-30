      Weather Alert

City of New Braunfels revokes previous stay home orders, implements governor’s new order

Dennis Foley
Apr 30, 2020 @ 5:07pm
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of New Braunfels revoked its previous stay home orders Thursday and replaced it with the governor’s statewide order.

The city said the move replaces all previous orders since March 19th.

“The City of New Braunfels is following the guidelines set out by Governor Greg Abbott for reopening businesses in our community,” said Mayor Barron Casteel. “The Governor’s order allows us to restore portions of our community while continuing discussions of how future reopenings will be managed to ensure that the health and safety of our residents remains the priority.”

Thursday’s move does not add or seek to add any additional restrictions on top of the governor’s order.

For New Braunfels itself, the city said Landa Park Golf Course will continue operations consistent with the governor’s orders.  Park restrooms, tennis courts at Prince Solms Park, and disc golf course will reopen.

River outfitters will remain closed until they are approved by the state.  The city also said river parks, skate park, and playgrounds at city parks will also remain closed.

READ THE CITY’S ORDER HERE

