City of New Braunfels: Teen drowns in Comal River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in New Braunfels are confirming the death of a 16-year-old boy in the Comal River, but identification is not being released due to respect for the family’s privacy.

In a release, the city says the teen was swimming with is family near the Tube Chute Dam when he went under water and did not come back to the surface.

A call for help was made around 3 p.m. Saturday due to a missing person, and the boy was found later by other swimmers just above the dam. At that point a call to 911 was made as bystanders tried performing CPR.

The teen was rushed to Christus New Braunfels hospital before he was pronounced dead.

There are no other details to give as an investigation continues.

Law enforcement does not suspect foul play.