City of San Antonio cancels Woodlawn Lake Park Independence Day celebration
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio will not be putting on its Fourth of July fireworks show at Woodlawn Park this year.
The decision was made to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We have to remain vigilant to contain this virus. The actions we take now will ensure that we are all around for holidays and celebrations next year,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We can still celebrate responsibly this year by practicing physical distancing or wearing a face covering or mask when keeping a distance isn’t possible.”
“While we’re disappointed that we won’t be hosting a celebration this year, we know this is the best decision for the health and well-being of our community during this COVID-19 environment,” noted Mary Jane Verette, President and CEO of the San Antonio Parks Foundation.
The city says its parks and trail will be open over that holiday weekend.